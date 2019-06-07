Deputies searching for a missing man in Parrish

PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies are searching for a missing older man out of Parrish.
Deputies say 77-year-old Felma Spivey, a black male, was last seen at his family home around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evening. His family says that he appeared to have walked away from the residence and that he has issues with memory loss and often gets disoriented.
He is described to five-feet-ten-inches tall and weighs around 140 pounds. When he left the home he was wearing a yellow-tan shirt. blue jeans and a blue Tampa Bay Lightning hat.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.
