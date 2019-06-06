Venice Challenger Baseball team breaks ground on new fields

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It was an exciting day for Venice Challenger Baseball Thursday morning.
The team held a ceremonial dirt throw at what will be their new fields on Gulf Coast Boulevard. Venice Challenger Baseball is a baseball league created for children with special needs who are not able to play baseball in the typical Little League way.
Director and President of the team Rich Carroll said the day is result of community support and many volunteer hours.
"I just run it, these guys do everything about it. Our kids, you see them today how many came out here. They're ecstatic, they love everything about it. They love Coach Rich, they love baseball. They love everything about the community and they love everything about life that you and I take for granted," he said of what the day meant to him.
The team has been playing together for more than 15 years but has had to play on another field. Once theirs is completed, it will be an all rubber field that will be safe for any athlete and their ability.
"It's pure joy for these athletes. They're not handicapped, they're challenged athletes who come out here and have a good time," Carroll added.
The field costs around $1.2 million and they still need to raise about $250,000 to reach their goal. The hope is for the fields to be completed by Spring 2020.
