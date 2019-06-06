2019 U.S. Youth Rowing Championships now underway at Nathan Benderson Park

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - More than 15-hundred of the country’s best young rowers are in Sarasota right now to compete at Nathan Benderson Park. It was championship opening day for Sarasota Crew, Sarasota Scullers and more than 150 teams from all over the country competed at the U.S. Rowing Youth National championships. “This is what you’re working all season for to get out there and get a national title,” said SANCA at Nathan Benderson Park president Stephen Rodriguez. He says for many of the athletes competing, it sets the stage for them advancing to the next step.