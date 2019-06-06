U.S. Rowing Youth National Championships set to begin in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Thursday is the first day of the U.S. Rowing Youth National Championships at Nathan Benderson Park.
The Suncoast is welcoming about 1500 athletes from across the country all vying for national titles in 18 boat classes.
On Wednesday, they were setting up for the big event, which will bring tourism dollars to the Suncoast. “Between the hotel and restaurants and retail we expect to see something like seven million dollars just from this five day event,” Doug Jessmer, the Media and Communications Manager said.
Nathan Benderson Park will open starting at 6:00 a.m. every day. For spectators, tickets are available starting at ten dollars for single day passes.
