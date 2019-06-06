Six Australian Pines removed from Coquina Beach in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY (WWSB) - So far, six Australian Pines were removed from Coquina Beach in Manatee County.
Manatee County said in a release, on June 18, Cheri Coryea, the Manatee County Administrator will deliver a more in depth report, but on Thursday they proceeded with the removal of six pines without financial penalties to the County.
“We have mobilized and the project is underway and all the materials are on site,” Coryea said. “The six trees in question are in the path of the next area of the stormwater drainage that must be put in. By (acting today) we won’t have to demobilize or move materials and delay the project."
Manatee County Government said the following:
- There are approximately 1,500 total trees along the Coquina Beach parking area, nearly 1,000 of which are Australian Pines.
- The six pines that must be removed are in the Coquina Beach parking lot in the direct path of the stormwater drainage project.
- An arborist has recommended note that the tree removal comes to improve public safety at one of the County’s most popular public beaches: Australian pines are an invasive species that are some of the first to blow over during high winds, causing major damage and public hazards during storm season.
