Sarasota County east wing jail project approved for 2.2 million dollars

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This week the Sarasota County Commission approved the Sarasota County east wing jail project.
The 2.2 million dollar project will include expansion of the existing door locks, card access system, and lighting control in that area of the jail. It will also provide a complete intercom audio system and new cameras.
The purpose for the upgrades is to help increase security in the jail and to avoid any major replacement projects in the future.
