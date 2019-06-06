Rezoning for Venice hotel still uncertain

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice Planning Commission unanimously rejecting plans for a new hotel to be built off East Venice Avenue.
The vacant lot is right across from the future Venice Public Safety Facility. A developer asked the commission to allow a three-story hotel to be built there as a second alternative to what is currently allowed medical, retail or office use.
About 90 people attended yesterday’s meeting, mostly opposed to the idea of a 90-bed, 42-feet high hotel with possible noise, traffic and congestion near the neighborhood.
The petition now moves to city council for its consideration.
