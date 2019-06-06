Rain chances increasing along with cloudiness as we head into the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The tropical disturbance that was in the W. Gulf is now moving through the lower MS Valley. It will bring considerable rain to that area on Thursday and Friday causing significant flooding concerns.
Eventually this low pressure will bring an increase in cloudiness and a good chance for some showers and thunderstorms our way through the weekend and beyond.
We will see generally SW winds so the main focus of storms through Friday will be inland and push toward the E. Coast of Florida. With this kind of set up we typically see a few isolated showers developing along the coast in the morning and then they track inland with the sea breeze during the afternoon hours.
Highs will be near 90 each day and lows in the mid to upper 70s which is well above average. The heat index will be near 100 during the afternoon hours.
Over the weekend we can expect a good deal of cloudiness move in along with a good chance for showers and thunderstorms associated with the lowering of the pressure and increased moisture moving in. Right now the best chance for rain will be on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday. Some of the storms could dump some heavy rain.
We will also keep an eye on the tropics as the GFS or U.S. model is showing something coming out of the W. Caribbean late next week.
