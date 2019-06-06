Police: Sarasota man behind bars after being found naked in a chicken coop in New York

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Sarasota man is in custody following a manhunt in New York that ended with him naked inside a chicken coop.
On Wednesday, June 5, 2019 New York State Police arrested 25-year-old John Mehne after police say a bizarre series of events started when Mehne allegedly burglarized a home in Sarasota and stole a car.
Police say he crashed that car somewhere North of Pennsylvania and caught a ride on the back of a pickup truck, but eventually ran away on foot when multiple law enforcement units joined in on the chase.
Police say tips from the public made all the difference in his arrest. Mehne is charged with robbery, possession of stolen property, burglary and aggravated cruelty to animals.
Police say he was acting erratic, but could not say if he was on drugs. New York State Police Department’s full press release is listed here.
