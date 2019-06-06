PHOTOS: Vandals damaging trees at De Soto National Park by carving their names

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There has been a spike in vandalism and graffiti at De Soto National Memorial Park. The worst damage has happened to the trees.
Officials are asking for no traces to be left behind when visiting the parks trails and nature areas and this includes disposing of all liter properly.
It is best for everyone to leave what is found, respect wildlife and be considerate and respectful of others.
The Manatee County Sheriff’s Department and NPS Park Rangers will be increasing the patrols of the area.
To report any suspicious activity, to deputies or park rangers, call 941-792-0458.
