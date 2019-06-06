Ongoing internal investigation following Manatee County Sheriff’s K-9 that bit Bradenton woman

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - “She jumped up, knocked over a chair and the dog lost his focus on the suspect and started turning towards her,” said Randy Warren, Spokesperson for the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.
That’s what witnesses had seen on Monday night in this Bradenton neighborhood on 5th Street West. A K-9 looking for three suspects getting distracted by a woman watching the action. Deputies say she screamed and the dog turned his attention to her and bit her arm.
“We’re going to continue to figure out exactly what happened, what policies if any were broken and look back how can we make sure this doesn’t happen in the future,” said Warren.
A deputy first spotted the stolen car out of Sarasota at a gas station on First Street in Bradenton. The three suspects inside the car then led the deputy on a brief chase, which continued on foot once they ditched the car. Darcy Layman says a lot of the action with one of the suspects ended up right in her driveway.
“He had climbed on top of my husband’s work van and was laying there,” said Layman.
Layman says deputies with the help from a K-9 arrested teen suspect Ta’jon Goodson. The search continues tonight for the other two suspects. Layman tells us this was all very shocking, including the woman bitten by a dog from the K-9 unit.
“That’s scary, it’s scary because that could’ve been anybody, it could’ve been anybody’s kid,” said Layman.
The woman was treated for injuries at the hospital and released. The sheriff’s office says they feel bad about what happened.
“She knows this was an accident, certainly not intentional, it’s very unfortunate that it happened to her and certainly hope she’s going to heal okay and we will be continuing to talk with her.”
Since this is an ongoing internal investigation, no action has been been taken against the deputy K-9 handler or the dog.
