Mini reefs installed to help fight Red Tide

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After last year’s red tide nightmare, one non-profit organization is working to help businesses and homeowners fight the toxic algae bloom.
Earlier this week, ocean habitat installed ten mini reefs at the Mar Vista Restaurant on Longboat Key, to help keep the water clean. Today, they installed more reefs at multiple waterfront homes in Bradenton.
The mini reefs attract marine species that help filter the water. The executive director of the organization says they’ve seen a massive increase in orders since the red tide outbreak.
He says the average order is about three reefs per dock. The mini reefs cost $250 dollars a piece to have them delivered and installed.
It takes between three and nine months to start to see marine life growing on the reefs.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.