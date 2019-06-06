First Alert Weather:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For this Thursday, there will be Isolated inland showers and thunderstorms, but only about a 20% chance of coverage. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies with a high of 92, (average high is 88), so it’ll be another warm and humid day along the Suncoast. The Heat Index, (Feel Like Temperature), will be a 100 degrees. The winds today will be out of the south around 5 to 10 mph.
For tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies, with a low around 78, (average low is 72). Winds will be south at 5 to 10 mph.
The tropics are quiet, but a system in the northern Gulf of Mexico will be swinging in our direction over the weekend, and linger over the area into early next week. It will bring with it “widespread” showers and storms, which is actually great news for areas that have been extremely dry. The winds will also pick up to around 15-20 mph on Sunday.
Have a nice Thursday everyone.
Meteorologist Josh Stone
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.