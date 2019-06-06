First Alert Weather day for Sunday and possibly more next week

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A complex system over the Southeast U.S. will swing a good deal of clouds, showers and thunderstorms our way over the weekend and beyond. The ridge of high pressure which brought abundant sunshine to our area is moving out and a storm system moving in means we can expect more clouds than sun through early next week.
Friday we will see variable cloudiness with a 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly inland but there could be a few as well near the coast. There is a 20% chance of seeing a few showers pop up along the coast in the morning and move inland during the late morning and early afternoon on a SW wind.
Saturday we will see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies in the afternoon with a good chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon. Winds will start to pick up as well as the storm system gets closer. Winds will be out of the SW at 15-20 mph so it will be a breezy Saturday.
Sunday clouds will be on the increase especially in the afternoon and the rain chances bounce up to 70% for some widespread storms. Highs will be in the upper 80s with breezy conditions continuing throughout the day.
A trough of low pressure may hang around through Monday and keep us in the clouds and rain throughout much of the day, in fact the EURO has us in the clouds and rain through much of next week.
