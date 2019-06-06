Another year of graduates for the Sarasota County DUI Court Program

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - This has been another successful year for the Sarasota County DUI Court Program.
It’s an intensive outpatient alcohol and drug treatment program that tries to prevent repeat offenses by offering interventions, random drug testing and counseling.
Since the program started more than a decade ago, participants have contributed almost 12,000 hours of community service. On Thursday, another graduating class completed the program.
“They help you, you ask for help and they help you get through, you always you can count on them,” Gabriella Eastman, a graduate of the DUI program said.
The program is unique, one of only four in the State of Florida.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.