16-year-old boy arrested in Bradenton driving stolen car

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies arrested a 16-year-old boy on Monday after stealing in Sarasota that was found in Bradenton.
The incident took place in the parking lot of an Exxon gas station at 13th Avenue West and 1st Street. The vehicle, a Ford Flex, was also occupied by three black males.
The deputy attempted to wait for back-up to conduct a felony traffic stop, but they drove away from the scene.
After a brief pursuit, the stolen vehicle stopped near a dead end and everyone ran away on foot.
Deputies said they released a K-9, but the dog became distracted by a screaming woman not connected to the crime and bit her on her upper right arm.
She was taken to Manatee Memorial Hospital where she was treated for her injury.
A short time later, deputies were able to catch the driver of the car, Ta’jon Goodson. Deputies said the chase lasted less than two minutes and didn’t disturb traffic.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.