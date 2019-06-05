Two graduates of Manatee County high schools are headed to the MLB

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County has announced that two graduates from high schools in the county were selected in Monday’s Major League Baseball (MLB) draft.
Tyler Dyson, a 2016 graduate of Braden River High School, was selected by the Washington Nationals with the 153rd pick. He was the subject of the first #WeManatee video by the district.
Dyson, a pitcher, played collegiate ball at the University of Florida and helped lead the Gators to their first College World Series championship in 2017.
Grant McCray just graduated from Lakewood Ranch High School a month ago and is headed straight to the big leagues after being drafted by the San Francisco Giants. He was selected as the 87th pick in the draft.
