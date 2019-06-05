Take caution during turtle nesting season

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Sea turtle nesting season officially began a little over a month ago, and will continue until October.
During this time, hundreds of sea turtles lay their eggs along Suncoast beaches. In order for that to happen, wildlife officials are urging beach goers to be cautious.
On almost all of the beaches on the Suncoast, there are marked areas where volunteers have found sea turtle nests, and blocked them off to protect them.
It’s the crucial time before they are able to locate them that they are asking for the public’s help with.
In South Sarasota County, the Coastal Wildlife Club oversees the Volunteer Sea Turtle Nesting Patrols along the shoreline.
Just a few days ago, the club posted these photos on its Facebook page, showing the quote obstacle courses these nesting sea turtles had to go through.
Lounge chairs and kayaks were left overnight, blocking the easy access for these animals.
“Sea turtles including their eggs, hatchlings, and even the nest marking materials is protected under the Endangered Species Act and Florida State Law," Melissa Bernhard of the Mote Marine Laboratory said. "So it is illegal to interfere with them in any way. This includes tampering with the nest marking materials, or injuring eggs, or the turtles themselves.”
So, be sure to not only pick up and take everything with you when you leave the beach, but be aware of where you’re stepping and if you do come across nests that are not marked.
Contact the Coastal Wildlife Club, Mote Marine or FWC.
