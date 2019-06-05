Sarasota man remembers D-Day through newspapers

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Today our country celebrates the 75th commemoration of D-Day and there are events planned around the world both Wednesday and Thursday.
D-Day, also known as the Normandy landings were the landing operations on Tuesday, 6 June 1944 of the Allied invasion of Normandy in Operation Overlord during World War II. Codenamed Operation Neptune and often referred to as D-Day, it was the largest seaborne invasion in history.
A Sarasota man is remembering the day through old newspapers he has collected. Mark Weston is a historian who has more than a hundred papers collected from flea-markets and other places.
Most of the newspapers are from the 1960′s and after but he has three from the 1940′s that talk about D-Day. “It’s such a dramatic way to let you know these events were real,” said Weston. “We should never forget the sacrifices that our parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents made."
