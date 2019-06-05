Recipe for Pier Pressure Cocktail by Sharky’s on the Pier | Suncoast View

Pour one bottle of silver tequila into a decanter. Add sliced habanero peppers and pineapple quarters to the tequila. Let peppers and pineapple soak 2 to 5 days in tequlia, depending on how spicy you want the tequila to be. Once tequila is infused to your liking, strain tequila from the decanter and put back into the empty tequila bottle. Use tequila to make margaritas or for your sipping pleasure!