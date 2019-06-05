Recipe for Pier Pressure Cocktail by Sharky’s on the Pier | Suncoast View

Pineapple and Habanero Infused Tequila

1 bottle of silver tequila

1 Pineapple, sliced and cut into quarters

3 Habanero Peppers, sliced down the middle

Pier Pressure Margarita (one cocktail)

2 oz Infused Silver Tequila

1 oz Cointreau

1 oz fresh lime juice

Optional salt to rim the glass

Directions

Pour one bottle of silver tequila into a decanter. Add sliced habanero peppers and pineapple quarters to the tequila. Let peppers and pineapple soak 2 to 5 days in tequlia, depending on how spicy you want the tequila to be. Once tequila is infused to your liking, strain tequila from the decanter and put back into the empty tequila bottle. Use tequila to make margaritas or for your sipping pleasure!

