Recipe for Mushroom Samosa Cups from The Indian Table | Suncoast View

Finely chop mushrooms or blitz in food processor. Heat oil and butter in a pan over medium heat. Add cumin and three quarters of the onion. Cook for 10 mins and then add garlic, ginger & chillies. Cook for 2 mins then add the tomatoes and cover with lid. Cook for around 10 mins until mixture looks thick. Add mushrooms and stir gently. Add garam masala, salt and turmeric and cook for another 10 mins or until liquid has evaporated. Add peas. Stir, until the peas are cooked through. Check for seasonings and serve in wonton cups with cilantro as garnish.