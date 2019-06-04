Recipe for Mushroom Samosa Cups from The Indian Table | Suncoast View

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Mushroom Samosa Cups
Ingredients:
2.5 lb mushrooms
2 tbsp butter
1 tbsp oil
1 tsp crushed cumin seed
2 red onions, diced
5 cloves crushed garlic
1 tbsp crushed fresh ginger
1 serrano chili, chopped
4 large chopped tomatoes
1 tsp garam masala
1 tsp salt
1/2 tsp ground turmeric
1 cup frozen peas
Cilantro to garnish
Baked wonton cups
Method:
Finely chop mushrooms or blitz in food processor. Heat oil and butter in a pan over medium heat. Add cumin and three quarters of the onion. Cook for 10 mins and then add garlic, ginger & chillies. Cook for 2 mins then add the tomatoes and cover with lid. Cook for around 10 mins until mixture looks thick. Add mushrooms and stir gently. Add garam masala, salt and turmeric and cook for another 10 mins or until liquid has evaporated. Add peas. Stir, until the peas are cooked through. Check for seasonings and serve in wonton cups with cilantro as garnish.
