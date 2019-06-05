Rain chances increasing for Suncoast as we get closer to the weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Moisture will be on the increase over the Suncoast as we move through the rest of the work week and beyond. We will once again see the sea breeze develop in the afternoon on Wednesday and move inland later in the day. The best chances for rain will be inland on Wednesday and Thursday.
Along this sea breeze will be a few showers developing around 1-2 p.m. near the coast and then shift to the inland Counties later in the day. The best chance for rain will be well inland later in the afternoon that rain chance at 40%. The rain chance near the coast is at 20%.
With a developing low pressure moving into the lower MS Valley we will see the high pressure ridge get bumped to our south once again. This will bring on a S to SW flow for the weekend. This will keep things warm and muggy especially during the overnight hours. Lows are expected in the mid to upper 70s through early next week.
We will also see an increase in moisture as some of the moisture associated with our tropical disturbance starts to move in from the west over the weekend. The rain chances will increase to 40-50% for not only inland areas but also near the coast.
Look for an increase in cloudiness as well on the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
