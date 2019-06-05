Police: Sarasota charter fisherman holds group hostage, threatens to shoot them

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s a story a group in Sarasota almost didn’t live to tell. The five friends and family members paid a charter fisherman to take them out on his boat, but they never expected what would happen out on the gulf.
They said Captain Mark Bailey got drunk, did drugs and held them hostage for hours.
“The calm before the storm, gentleman," Christopher Giuffre ironically said in a video he took as they set out. But he had no idea what was to come.
Saturday was a beautiful day to be on the water catching red snapper. It was almost as if the fish wanted to be caught.
“So that was great, the first couple hours of the boat was fantastic," said Giuffre. "And then right after we limited out, he started getting, like an aggressive turn.”
What happened next was detailed in a Sarasota Police report. Christopher Giuffre said it was then that he, his dad and their friends noticed Captain Mark Bailey’s demeanor started to change.
One of the guys sent the youngest, a 15-year-old, up to get a beer from the bucket.
“And the captain told him, you can’t grab a beer," Giuffre recalled.
The teen thought he was joking and took it down anyways. After all, it was his own dad who brought the beers in the first place.
“And the captain followed him down the ladder, got aggressive, pushed on him, choked him, ripped his chain off,” said Giuffre.
The guys de-escalated the situation, but 30 minutes later, Captain Bailey asked Christopher to come to the fly deck, only to tell him, “I have a 9 millimeter on the boat, I can shoot you guys all in the head and leave you all out here if I wanted to.”
Maybe an empty threat, Christopher hoped, but regardless, he quickly made his way back down the ladder.
“And about 10 minutes after I walked out the door is when he used his gun, shot over the top of our head shot about 6 shots, 7 shots out of his gun,” Giuffre said.
They all hit the deck, scrambling inside and out of Bailey’s way.
Hours passed, and at 10 p.m. Bailey was driving them in circles about 50 miles out from the shore.
“The only thing I was thinking is he was trying to amp or hype himself up, so that he could get enough courage to come down and do something with the gun,” said Giuffre.
Bailey ignored numerous requests for them to return to the dock until he finally agreed, but only after they paid him $1,600 plus tip!
“It was unbelievable," said Giuffre. "It really, I mean it was like a movie.”
At 1 a.m., 19 hours after they had set out, the Coast Guard and Sarasota Police were waiting at the dock near Marina Jack’s for Captain Bailey when they pulled in.
He was arrested, but has posted bail, so ABC7 went to his house, called and texted him to give him an opportunity to respond, but didn’t hear back.
