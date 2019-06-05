Plans for largest development east of I-75 in Sarasota County discussed during neighborhood workshop

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - 10,000 acres about four miles east of I-75 between Fruitville Road and Clark Road in Sarasota County could one day have 12,000 homes and up to 450-thousand square feet of commercial space, where the build out would take up to 30 or 40 years. This is part of Sarasota County’s 2050 plan. The landowner and planners meeting with a packed house of people who live near the land.
“It’s going to provide a lot of community-wide benefit, a lot of great input we’re already getting from neighbors and we’re looking forward to synthesizing all that into a master plan that can then be the blueprint for whatever happens in the future,” said Jim Turner, Partner with Hi Hat Ranch.
The master comprehensive plan is the first step in the process. That’s expected to be submitted sometime this month. Then if that gets approved the next step would involve the rezoning of the property. Linford Sommers home sits right across the street from Hi Hat Ranch. He tells us he’s okay with this development because of all the growth in the Sarasota area, but he still has some concerns.
“I’m not really against it, but if it’s done in the right way and the right way is to get the roads in first, so there’s not a big jam up,” said Sommers.
A county official, planner and the land owner Jim Turner taking input and answering a lot of questions. These plans are being met with opposition from some who attended this neighborhood workshop. John Cortese and his wife moved east of I-75 to the Saddle Creek development a few years ago for the peace and quiet. They’re not happy about these plans.
“It’s kind of a little bit of shock to us that the scenery is going to change the next couple of years quite a bit,” said Cortese.
Next up, the Sarasota County Planning Commission will hold a public meeting. A date for that meeting has yet to be determined.
