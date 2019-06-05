Flying drones over a fire is illegal

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Drone footage has become very popular for citizen journalists.
Just yesterday, we used aerial footage of a brush fire that happened over the weekend. But, the FAA says you can’t fly your drone over a fire.
“All the airspace in Florida over a wild fire is controlled by the Florida Forest Service so no matter what we would like you to not fly your drones over wildfires,” Jonathan Longabach of the Florida Forest Service said.
Pilots don’t have time to look out for drones while they’re working, and neither do the helicopter operators who are actually dumping the water on the fire.
