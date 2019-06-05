First Alert Weather: Warm, Muggy, Afternoon Storms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For this Wednesday, you can expect isolated interior showers and thunderstorms during the mid to late afternoon hours. A few storms may stray toward the coast, but most will be inland today. And some of these slow moving storms, could produce up to 2″ of localized heavy rainfall, along with cloud to ground lightning strikes. Just remember, when thunder roars, go in doors. Lightning can strike several miles away from a storm, so if you can hear thunder, lightning is nearby.