First Alert Weather: Warm, Muggy, Afternoon Storms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For this Wednesday, you can expect isolated interior showers and thunderstorms during the mid to late afternoon hours. A few storms may stray toward the coast, but most will be inland today. And some of these slow moving storms, could produce up to 2″ of localized heavy rainfall, along with cloud to ground lightning strikes. Just remember, when thunder roars, go in doors. Lightning can strike several miles away from a storm, so if you can hear thunder, lightning is nearby.
For most of us, we’ll experience mostly sunny skies for most of the day, with highs in the lower 90′s. But the Heat Index, (Feel Like Temperature), will be close to 100 degrees. Easterly winds will be 5 to 10 mph, becoming southwest during the afternoon.
As for tonight, those inland showers and thunderstorms will die down by midnight, and we’ll be left with partly cloudy conditions. Lows will only drop into the mid 70′s, so it’ll be another muggy evening. Light winds will be west around 5 mph.
And taking a look at the tropics, “fortunately”, there is no tropical activity anticipated over the next five days.
