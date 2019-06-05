Deputies: Aggravated battery with deadly weapon under investigation in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - An aggravated battery with a deadly weapon is under investigation in Sarasota.
On Tuesday, June 4 2019, around 5:54 p.m. ABC7 crews were on scene moments after the incident happened on the 4900 block of Victoria Avenue near Ashton Elementary School.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office told us one man was transported as a trauma alert. Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and they are not able to provide much information at the time.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.