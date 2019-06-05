Congressman Stuebe opposes Disaster Relief Bill

SARASOTA (WWSB) - After much back and forth between congressional Democrats and Republicans, a multi-billion dollar Disaster Relief Bill is finally on its way to the White House for President Trump’s signature, but one Suncoast congressman was one of the 58 house members to vote against the bill.
Greg Steube, who represents Florida’s 17th district, along with republican congressman Francis Rooney who represents Florida 19th district were the only two Florida Representatives to oppose the bill.
“While i’m glad the panhandle received the funding it desperately needed, i could not in good conscience vote for the supplemental appropriation which was filed with outrageous spending and no plan to pay for it,” said Steube releasing his reasoning for voting against the bill. “I ran for congress refusing to add to the national debt, and this bill had a high price tag with no offset.”
