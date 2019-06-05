Caution: Make sure you don’t fly your drones over helicopters during brush fires

Illegal drone footage
By ABC7 Staff | June 5, 2019 at 8:54 AM EDT - Updated June 5 at 8:54 AM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Drone footage has become very popular for citizen journalists. On Monday, June 2, 2019 we used aerial footage of a brush fire that happened over the weekend.

But the Federal Aviation Administration is reminding people, you can’t fly your drone over a helicopter as they are responding to a fire.

Pilots don’t have time to look out for drones while they’re flying their aircraft.

We caution our Suncoast viewers to review the information listed from the FAA if they have a drone.

