Caution: Make sure you don’t fly your drones over helicopters during brush fires

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Drone footage has become very popular for citizen journalists. On Monday, June 2, 2019 we used aerial footage of a brush fire that happened over the weekend.
But the Federal Aviation Administration is reminding people, you can’t fly your drone over a helicopter as they are responding to a fire.
Pilots don’t have time to look out for drones while they’re flying their aircraft.
We caution our Suncoast viewers to review the information listed from the FAA if they have a drone.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.