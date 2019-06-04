VIDEO: Florida man loses control of Ford Mustang, smashes through window of business

HAINES CITY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 19-year-old man from Florida is under arrest after losing control of his 2005 Ford Mustang and hitting a business in Haines City.
Police say just before 5pm Monday, Cesar Mendoza Tapia Jr. turned left onto Hinson Avenue when he lost control of his car, crashing through the south window of Rent King.
The video shows the Ford Mustang slamming through the glass and coming to a stop fully inside the store. The store owner estimates it caused more than $25,000 in damages.
Incredibly, no one was injured, but Tapia is facing charges, including reckless driving (police say he was going “well above” the 30mph speed limit) and driving with a valid driver’s license.
“This is an area that usually has a heavy pedestrian presence and we’re so thankful that no one was hurt,” Police Chief Jim Elensky said. “Mr. Tapia was taken to jail, but this could have been much, much worse. We hope this serves as a lesson to him and anyone else who thinks it’s OK to drive without a license or at high rates of speed.”
