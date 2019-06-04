Two Sarasota facilities included in Senate report of nursing homes with serious health, safety and sanitary problems

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Senate released a report Tuesday that points to a big problem with some of the nation’s nursing homes.
More than 400 of them were found to have serious ongoing health, safety and sanitary problems and two are located in Sarasota County.
Hawthorne Village and Beneva Lakes are both Healthcare and Rehabilitation Centers listed in the report.
Beneva Lakes is one of 88 nursing homes nationwide included because of a “persistent record of poor care.”
This requires them to have frequent inspections. The most recent one produced eight citations, according to the Official U.S. Government Site for Medicare.
The citations include failures to complete care plans for residents, failure to assess skin abrasions and failure to remove an unnecessary catheter. Inspectors also had concerns about how medicine was administered and outdated performance reviews for nursing assistants.
A woman who lives at Beneva Lakes told ABC7 off camera that she doesn’t have many complaints about it, but stopped short of saying she’d recommend the facility to someone else.
Hawthorne Village is one of the 400 nursing homes nationwide that would have qualified for the more intensive inspection program, but there are simply not enough resources to perform more frequent surveys, according to the Senate report.
Hawthorne Village has 10 citations, including numerous failures to provide restorative care to residents like exercise and failure to ensure proper medicine administration.
When asked why Hawthorne Village is considered one of the nation’s consistently poor-performing nursing homes, Administrator Chris Tetrault said the following:
"This report includes facilities that are currently on the Special Focus List and those that were being considered. Although we were considered based on this report, we believe we have not been added to this Special Focus List because of the fact that we have not been a consistently poor performing facility. As a matter of fact, the results of our last two surveys would be considered good based on the industries overall performance.
As far as improvement measures, we have a Quality Assurance Team that meets on a monthly basis. This meeting is led by the facility Administrator and the Medical Director. These meetings help us to consistently look at our processes and strive for continual improvement. We are also contracted with a professional consulting company that reviews our processes on a routine basis to help ensure that we are meeting all federal and state requirements. We continue to admit approximately 50+ rehab patients per month due to the outstanding clinical outcomes by our clinicians, including Registered Nurses, Physical, Occupational, and Speech Therapists, under the guidance of our Medical Director Dr. Matthew Nessetti.
We were recently chosen as the First Place winner of the Herald Tribune Reader’s Choice Award for nursing homes. We believe this is due to the excellent customer satisfaction in our clinical outcomes. We continually survey our residents and families for customer satisfaction and the results have been great! We have a below national average rate for hospital readmissions, and continue to be seen by the area Hospitals and medical professionals as an excellent choice in post-acute rehabilitation."
A man who’s wife is being cared for at Hawthorne Village said he would give the facility a grade of 85 percent if asked to judge the quality of her care.
The administrator of Beneva Lakes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The nursing homes are chosen for the special focus program based on their three most recent inspections by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Those with the lowest surveys are submitted and become subject to consistent checks.
