Two Sarasota facilities included in Senate report of nursing homes with serious health, safety and sanitary problems

As far as improvement measures, we have a Quality Assurance Team that meets on a monthly basis. This meeting is led by the facility Administrator and the Medical Director. These meetings help us to consistently look at our processes and strive for continual improvement. We are also contracted with a professional consulting company that reviews our processes on a routine basis to help ensure that we are meeting all federal and state requirements. We continue to admit approximately 50+ rehab patients per month due to the outstanding clinical outcomes by our clinicians, including Registered Nurses, Physical, Occupational, and Speech Therapists, under the guidance of our Medical Director Dr. Matthew Nessetti.