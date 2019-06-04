Recipe for Seared Salmon with Balsamic Blistered Everglade Tomato by Peak Performance Catering

Return skillet to medium-high. Add remaining 2 tablespoons of oil to pan. Add shallots or onions, and sauté about 5 minutes until translucent. Add remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper, everglade tomatoes.; cook 5 minutes or until tomatoes begin to break down. Stir in vinegar, butter and fresh basil, and cook 2 minutes or until butter is completely melted and incorporated into vinegar & basil