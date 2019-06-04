Recipe for Seared Salmon with Balsamic Blistered Everglade Tomato by Peak Performance Catering

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Seared Salmon with Balsamic Blistered Everglade Tomato
Ingredients
4 tablespoons olive oil,
4 (6-oz.) salmon fillets, about 1 in. thick
1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, divided
2/3 cup thinly sliced Local Onions or Shallots
3 cups Everglade tomatoes or Grape Tomato
1/2 cup torn basil leaves, (or chiffonade)
2 tbls balsamic vinegar
1 teaspoon butter
Directions:
Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper (or foil)
Heat 2 tablespoon oil in a large cast-iron skillet or saute pan over medium high. Let the oil in the pan heat up about 3-4 minutes.
While pan is preheating-sprinkle fillets evenly with 1/2 tsp salt & 1/2 tsp pepper.
Add fillets to hot pan; cook 3-4 minutes on one side or until lightly golden brown and flip over and cook another 2-3 minutes. Place fillets, seared side up, on prepared baking sheet; bake at 375°F for 10 minutes or until desired degree of doneness.
Return skillet to medium-high. Add remaining 2 tablespoons of oil to pan. Add shallots or onions, and sauté about 5 minutes until translucent. Add remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt, remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper, everglade tomatoes.; cook 5 minutes or until tomatoes begin to break down. Stir in vinegar, butter and fresh basil, and cook 2 minutes or until butter is completely melted and incorporated into vinegar & basil
Place each Salmon Fillet on 4 plates; top evenly with tomato mixture and remaining basil.
