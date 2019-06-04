Recipe for Pineapple Tart Tatin by Michael’s on East | Suncoast View

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Pineapple Tart Tatin
with Coconut Lime Sorbet and Kiwi Coulis
¼ cup soft butter
1 cup brown sugar
1 ripe pineapple
1 sheet puff pastry
Peel the pineapple slice into 1-inch rings and remove the core.
Mix butter and brown sugar, spoon 2 tablespoons into each mold and top with pineapple slice. bake at 350 for 30 to 40 minutes until soft and caramelized. Remove from the oven top with rounds of puff pastry return to the oven and bake until the pastry is golden brown. let cool serve with cocoanut lime sorbet.
Coconut Lime Sorbet
2 cups simple syrup (bring equal parts of sugar and water to a boil let cool)
4 cups unsweetened coconut milk
Zest of 1 fresh lime
Mix all together, chill and pour into ice cream machine
