Recipe for Grilled Vegetable Salad with Halloumi Cheese from Apollonia Grill | Suncoast View

Recipe for Grilled Vegetable Salad with Halloumi Cheese from Apollonia Grill | Suncoast View
GF Default - We Learn to Make Grilled Vegetable Salad & Halloumi Cheese with Apollonia Grill | Suncoast View
June 4, 2019 at 6:00 AM EDT - Updated June 3 at 2:03 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Grilled Vegetable Salad with Halloumi Cheese

Serves 2

We Learn to Make Grilled Vegetable Salad & Halloumi Cheese with Apollonia Grill | Suncoast View

Ingredients

1 Zucchini

1 Yellow Zucchini

1 Shallot or Red Onion

1 Large Carrot

1 Eggplant (Small)

Asparagus (Optional)

1 Tablespoon chopped garlic

½ Cup Heirloom Tomatoes Halved

6-8 Oz Halloumi Cheese

2 Cups of Spring Mix Lettuce

Balsamic Reduction

Extra virgin Olive Oil

Salt & Pepper

Basil Vinaigrette

1 Cup fresh basil

Squeeze of half lemon

Olive Oil

Salt & Pepper to taste

Slice all the veggetables on an angle and and similar in size. Place in a bowl and dizzle with olive oil, chopped garlic, season with salt & pepper.

In a hot char grill, grill the vegetables on both sides. Set the vegetables on the side. If a grill is not available a cast iron pan with ridges works as well.

Slice the halloumi cheese in ¼ inch slices and place on a hot grill on both sides until it develops grill marks and it is hot.

For the Basil vinaigrette, place all ingredients in a food processor and chop. Add olive oil to the desired thickness of the dressing.

In bowl place the spring mix and tomatoes and drizzle with a touch of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place the lettuce in the center of a salad platter and tomatoes on the sides. Plate the grilled vegetables and halloumi around the salad. With a spoon drizzle the basil vinaigrette an balsamic reduction.

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.