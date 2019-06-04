Recipe for Grilled Vegetable Salad with Halloumi Cheese from Apollonia Grill | Suncoast View

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -Grilled Vegetable Salad with Halloumi Cheese
Serves 2
Ingredients
1 Zucchini
1 Yellow Zucchini
1 Shallot or Red Onion
1 Large Carrot
1 Eggplant (Small)
Asparagus (Optional)
1 Tablespoon chopped garlic
½ Cup Heirloom Tomatoes Halved
6-8 Oz Halloumi Cheese
2 Cups of Spring Mix Lettuce
Balsamic Reduction
Extra virgin Olive Oil
Salt & Pepper
Basil Vinaigrette
1 Cup fresh basil
Squeeze of half lemon
Olive Oil
Salt & Pepper to taste
Slice all the veggetables on an angle and and similar in size. Place in a bowl and dizzle with olive oil, chopped garlic, season with salt & pepper.
In a hot char grill, grill the vegetables on both sides. Set the vegetables on the side. If a grill is not available a cast iron pan with ridges works as well.
Slice the halloumi cheese in ¼ inch slices and place on a hot grill on both sides until it develops grill marks and it is hot.
For the Basil vinaigrette, place all ingredients in a food processor and chop. Add olive oil to the desired thickness of the dressing.
In bowl place the spring mix and tomatoes and drizzle with a touch of olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Place the lettuce in the center of a salad platter and tomatoes on the sides. Plate the grilled vegetables and halloumi around the salad. With a spoon drizzle the basil vinaigrette an balsamic reduction.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.