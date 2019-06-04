How to know if you’re experiencing a heat-related illness

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -It may not officially be summer yet, but here on the Suncoast we are sure feeling the summer like temperatures. And those high temperatures could put you at risk for heat-related illnesses.
Something to look out for is a heat stroke. A heat stroke is when the body isn't able to control its temperature. A person having it will have an extremely high body temperature, over 103 degrees. Their skin will be dry and red and they won't be able to sweat anymore. They could have a throbbing headache and be nauseous.
People can die from heat stroke or get a permanent disability from it, so if you or someone you know is experiencing any of these symptoms, call 911. Also try to get the person in a shady area, cool them down, but don’t give them anything to drink because that could make them throw up.
Heat exhaustion is something that is common during the summer months. It happens when you’re outside in the hot temperatures too long and you’re not hydrated. Someone who has it will be sweating heavily, turn pale, tired, weak, and could have muscle cramps. Not treating heat exhaustion could make it develop into a heat stroke.
If someone is developing heat exhaustion, give them a cool drink, take them inside if possible,let them rest, and they can try taking a cool shower to cool down their body temperature.
Young children and adults over the age of 65 are more prone to heat-related illnesses.
Ways to prevent these heat-related illnesses is to stay indoors between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. and stay hydrated.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.