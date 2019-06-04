Food mart struck in two car fatal accident near Venice Beach

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There was a fatal car accident in Venice on Tuesday afternoon in a crash where two cars collided with each and one of the cars crashed into a food mart.
The accident took place on the Esplanade North and Barcelona Avenue.
Police are currently investigating the crash and the intersection of Barcelona Avenue and The Esplanade at Venice Beach is shut down and may be several hours before it is re-opened. The accident happened approximately at 3:25 p.m.
We are not sure of how many people were involved, the amount of injuries or if there is more than one fatality. We do know that everyone who was involved in the accident left in an ambulance.
We have a crew on the scene who is speaking to multiple witnesses.
We will provide further information when more details are available from the authorities.
