First Alert Weather: Slow moving inland storms today with coastal sunshine

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Lighter winds today will allow for an active sea breeze to form in an increasingly moist environment. Showers and even a thunderstorm are possible later this afternoon in inland locations where rains may produce over one inch accumulations. These slow moving storms will begin about 3 in the afternoon and linger into the early evening. This is over an area where the fire danger has been increasing.
Overnight the winds will shift to the east. With an east flow tomorrow our sea breeze showers will be pushed a bit closer to the coast. This pattern shift will last a few days and bring better rain chances for folks living west of the interstate.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.