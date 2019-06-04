First Alert Traffic: Food mart struck in two car accident in Venice Beach

Two-car accident near Venice Beach
By ABC7 Staff | June 4, 2019 at 3:58 PM EDT - Updated June 4 at 3:58 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There has been a major accident in Venice that is an active scene.

Two cars collided on the Esplanade North and Barcelona Avenue. One car appears to have hit a food mart.

We are not sure of how many people were involved and how many people were injured but everyone who was involved left in an ambulance.

We have a crew on the scene who is speaking to multiple witnesses.

We will provide further information when more details are available from the authorities.

