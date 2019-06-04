FHP: Man charged with manslaughter after dragging Palmetto man in 2018 road rage incident

PALMETTO (WWSB) - After a six month investigation, one man has been charged with manslaughter following a 2018 road rage incident.
On December 6, around 9:20 p.m. Florida Highway Patrol responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian fatality on Bayshore Road, west of US 41 in Palmetto.
After FHP investigated they learned, Thomas Cray, 47, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado Truck with another passenger from Parissh directly behind Bradley Yost, 33, of Palmetto driving a 2018 Honda Accord.
FHP says Cray and Yost got into an argument, Yost pull his Honda over to the side of Bayshore Road and Cray stopped his car next to him. FHP says after Yost got out his car, Cray ran him over and drove off dragging Yost at least one mile from the scene.
Yost was pronounced dead by the North River Fire Department. Yesterday, FHP arrested Cray into the Manatee County Jail for manslaughter involving a weapon and leaving the scene with death.
