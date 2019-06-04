Erosion impacting Caspersen Beach in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Erosion continues to be a big problem on Caspersen Beach. The erosion on some parts of the beach is very deep.
“We lose our beaches, we lose our tourists, we lose a lot of our economic, this is a serious problem,” said John Szelest.
Szelest is a frequent visitor to Caspersen Beach. He’s lived in Venice for 15 years. He says he loves this beach, but erosion always seems to be a problem here.
“It’s scary, but you really expect this type of stuff after a hurricane and we haven’t had any real bad weather, we’re still seeing the shoreline disappear," said Szelest. "I think it’s got to be looked at.”
People are having a problem just getting on and off some parts of the beach because of the erosion. It has shut down one of the boardwalk entrances to the beach, something Sarasota County tells us in an email has been closed since Hurricane Matthew last year. Memphis Barbree says she can’t ever remember erosion being such a big issue when she was a kid, but now she tells us it’s a big issue.
“These are some of the most beautiful beaches in the world and I would hate to see them go away,” said Barbree.
Back in 2015, storms damaged a walkway and caused extensive erosion to the beach and some people visiting the beach say it hasn’t been the same since.
It's not yet known what the plans are for Sarasota County to improve the situation and reopen the boardwalk.
