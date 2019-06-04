Deputies arrest 26-year-old man on drugs and weapons charges in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Deputies took a 26-year-old man into custody on Monday evening on drugs and weapons charges following a traffic stop.
Terrance Bell Jr., of Sarasota, has been charged with three felonies and he was already a convicted felon.
A deputy first noticed Bell when he was traveling on Clark Road in Sarasota near I-75 in a white Chevrolet SUV. After running his vehicle tag the deputy was alerted that the vehicle’s registration had expired on March 29th of this year.
A traffic stop was initiated and the deputy immediately smelled the odor of cannabis coming from the inside of the SUV while making contact with Bell.
He was unable to produce identification and told the deputy his driver’s license was suspended. The deputy instructed Bell to exit the SUV and after opening the driver’s door several multi-colored pills were discovered to be MDMA on the driver’s side of the SUV.
After a further search, a Smith and Wesson MP 9 mm pistol was discovered in the glove box of the vehicle as well as a box of .45 ACP ammunition.
The deputy checked Bell’s criminal history and it was determined that he was a convicted felon and did not have the right to possess firearms.
Bell told the deputy while sitting the backseat of the patrol car that there may have been a firearm in the SUV. Bell was arrested and transported to the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office.
Bell was interviewed and admitted to knowledge of the MDMA. He also admitted that his DNA would be on the firearm and he did know that there was possibly a firearm in the vehicle.
Bell admitted in the interview that he was a regular cannabis user and that he had smoked cannabis earlier in that day.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.