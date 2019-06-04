City of Sarasota discusses Transportation Master Plan during community meeting

City of Sarasota discusses Transportation Master Plan during community meeting
Sarasota Transportation Master Plan meeting (Source: City of Sarasota)
By ABC7 Staff | June 4, 2019 at 3:13 PM EDT - Updated June 4 at 3:47 PM

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Two public workshops were held at Bayfront Community Center on Tuesday discussing the transportation master plan.

The City of Sarasota is set to hold another meeting on Tuesday evening at 5 p.m. at the Robert L. Taylor Community Complex. The city says they want community members to share their vision for transporting around the city.

The city posted included a picture on their Twitter page titled “Tell us about your vision for Sarasota’s transportation system in 10 years.”

Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.