VIDEO: Boat fire on Longboat Key forces captain to swim for shore

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - You may have seen smoke from a boat fire if you were driving north of the SRQ Airport on Tuesday.
Crews responded to Longboat Key near Bowles Creek and Sarasota Bay to extinguish the flames, which produced a dark smoke. Captain Tom of Fish n’ Club captured video of the fire as crews arrived on scene and of their efforts to extinguish the blaze.
Robb Olsen took this photo showing the column emanating from the fire:
And this photo was captured by the sheriff’s office as they arrived on scene:
At this time, it’s unknown what caused the fire, but the sheriff’s office says the captain was able to swim to shore. The captain’s condition is unknown at this time.
