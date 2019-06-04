Boat falls on 9-year-old girl in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - First responders rushed to an area near Ken Thompson Park in Sarasota Tuesday after a boat reportedly fell on to a 9-year-old girl.
County officials say a call came in shortly before noon about a boat falling on a little girl and first responders rushed to the scene.
Officials say the victim will be flow to the hospital by BayFlite, but the extent of her injuries are unknown, as it was led to the accident.
Police and fire crews remain on scene.
