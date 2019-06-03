40-year-old woman critically injured after car crash in Bradenton

BRADENTON (WWSB) - One woman was critically injured after a car crash in Bradenton Sunday afternoon.
The accident occurred on US-41 and Moccasin Wallow Road. On June 2, 2019 around 3:47 p.m. a 2001 Ford explorer driven by 18-year-old Aaron Walters of Cape Coral had three passengers inside. 19-year-old Katelynn Greenhalgh, 18-year-old William Greenhalgh and a 40-year-old woman’s whose name is not released in the Florida Highway Patrol report were inside the car, all from Bonita Springs.
FHP says Walters was driving north on US-41 in the left lane headed towards the intersection of Moccasin Wallow Road.
He was facing an unknown color traffic signal, as 19-year-old Allison David of New Port Richey was stopped facing west on Moccasin Wallow Road driving a 2011 MCPR Clubman with her friend 19-year-old Alyssa Harrison of Oldsmar in the passenger seat.
FHP says Walters hit the left front side of David in the middle of the intersection as both drivers went into the direction at the same time. As a result of the crash, Walters and his passengers rolled over onto the median of US-41 and David rotated in clockwise motion.
The 40-year-old woman was sent to Bayfront Hospital and everyone else received minor injuries.
FHP says if anyone witnessed this crash please contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800.
