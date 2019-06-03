Staying warm and muggy through the work week with mainly inland storms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With a persistent west wind through the next 7 days we can expect warm and very humid conditions to stick around through the week.
High pressure now anchored in the central Gulf of Mexico we will see mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies at times with a chance for a few inland storms in the afternoon and evening. Those storms will tend to move toward the inland Counties and then toward the E. Coast.
With this kind of set up we will see one or two isolated showers or possible thunderstorms during the overnight and early morning hours near the coast. The rain chance will be at 20% near the coast and 30-40% inland.
In the tropics we continue to monitor the disturbance in the SW Gulf of Mexico. Conditions are marginal for development at this time. A recon flight was scheduled to investigate this afternoon but was cancelled because it did not look that impressive on satellite images. They may go on Tuesday if it shows signs of developing. They give it a 60% chance for development over the next several days.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.