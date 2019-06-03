Sarasota County ‘Dives into Reading’ with unique mentor program

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a successful debut in Manatee County, local entrepreneurs John and Amanda Horne have bought their mentorship reading program to Sarasota County. Starting in 2017, “Dive into Reading” has helped dozens of students learn to read--while also learning how to order off a menu, as the program has been held in Horne’s “Anna Maria Oyster Bar.” Adult volunteers--who go through a training program--help the rising 2nd graders with reading, but also table manners.
“It’s also a chance for the kids to have a new mentor in their lives for a few weeks. I think the adults get as much out of this as the students!” John Horne said.
Horne’s efforts have not gone unnoticed. The National Restaurant Association’s Education Foundation gave the couple the annual “Good Neighbor” award for 2018.
Starting tomorrow, Tuesday June 4th, “Gecko’s” restaurant on Fruitville Road will host students in the pilot program in Sarasota County--where the school district is now involved.
“Children will be bused from Brentwood Elementary every Tuesday morning in June. There, we will have reading mentors meet with them, eat breakfast, and read books together to help combat the summer slide,” said Coordinator--and district liaison--Gina Cirillo.
