Sarasota County ‘Dives into Reading’ with unique mentor program

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After a successful debut in Manatee County, local entrepreneurs John and Amanda Horne have bought their mentorship reading program to Sarasota County. Starting in 2017, “Dive into Reading” has helped dozens of students learn to read--while also learning how to order off a menu, as the program has been held in Horne’s “Anna Maria Oyster Bar.” Adult volunteers--who go through a training program--help the rising 2nd graders with reading, but also table manners.