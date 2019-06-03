Sarasota County Commission looks into park improvements, and adopts Flood Warning & Response Plan

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - As we settle into hurricane season, the City of Sarasota is looking ahead to a serious “What-if?” scenario. The city commission studied, and acted on a flood warning and response plan on Monday.
This particular plan has been in use for the last five years, but requires passage to receive flood insurance rates from FEMA.
Emergency Management Chief for the city, Todd Kerkering says this is how we are warned about potential flooding. It’s also a plan to get all agencies ready to just into action before a storm. It also helps them work with other jurisdictions.
“It covers how we receive our warnings, how we issue warnings to the public, and that we also split the plan in case it’s a tropical event or heavy rain where we respond to the city,” said Kerkering.
Kerkering says in the following years, he and his team will update the plan if necessary.
Also, Sarasota City commissioners heard more about what the department of parks and recreation has planned for the future, and some of those plans include improvements to many parks.
A 10 year Master Plan is expected to expand some parks, including adding better accessibility, as well as improve amenities that are deteriorating.
The budget was set at nearly $50 million. However, some commissioners felt it should be looked into further for the 2021 budget. In the meantime, park officials will also look other ways to fund these improvements.
“So we’ll take a look at some of our penny dollars, park impact fees, and any additional dollars that we might need, we’ll bring it to the commission in the budget process and get further direction,” said Parks and Recreation Director Jerry Fogle.
During the meeting, some commissioners also mentioned they would like to see some of the improved features offered in all parks.
