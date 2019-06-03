Money saving Monday: how to save on gas

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) -It’s the time of year where many of us take summer road trips, but are you sure you’re saving money on gas?
AAA Travel Agent, Sue Fitzgerald, said there are many simple things people can do to save.
Those things include:
1) Look for different reward programs that give you discounts on gas. Many grocery stores, businesses, warehouse companies, or even the gas stations have reward programs that give customers a discount on gas.
2) Take alternative modes of transportation like walking, biking, public transportation, or carpooling to your destination.
3) Slow down! The faster you drive, the more fuel you use.
4) Turn on the AC. AAA said using air conditioning actually creates less drag on the engine than driving with your windows down.
5) Don't use your trunk for storage. The heavier your car is, the most gas you will use.
Researching the best gas prices in your area can also help you save.
“Don’t let your gas tank get down to empty before you fill up. Then you have to deal with whomever, whatever is the closest gas station and pay their price. When about half full, you start looking for a gas station that has a great price, you can definitely save 10 or 20 cents a gallon,” Fitzgerald said.
There are many different websites that track the cheapest gas prices in your area. Two examples are GasBuddy and AAA’s Fuel Price Finder.
Copyright 2019 WWSB. All rights reserved.