Florida man accused of intentionally swerving at dog in roadway, hitting and killing it

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A man from Volusia County, Florida is accused of running over a dog, killing it, in an incident caught on camera.
Last Thursday, May 30, a woman returned to her home on Treadway Road west of New Smyrna Beach around 7pm to discover her dog Thomas dead alongside the roadway. The following morning, she reviewed a surveillance video captured from her neighbor's home.
The video shows a white pickup truck swerving sharply to hit Thomas, running him over. The driver then stops, gets out, nudging Thomas with his boot before kicking the dog. The driver then gets back into his pickup truck and leaves.
The video was widely shared on social media, prompting an intense reaction from the local community.
A witness who saw the dog get hit identified the driver as 29-year-old Robert Kayat, who went to the sheriff's office Sunday to speak with deputies. Deputies say Kayat told them he intentionally swerved at the dog to spook it, not to run it over, and that he expressed remorse.
Kayat was arrested and charged with third degree felony aggravated animal cruelty.
